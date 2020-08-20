MTM On The Road: The Winery at Young Farms Busy with Blueberry Season

Since 2003, the Winery at Young Farms has been hard at work developing the first winery in Morton Township.

On their 78-acre property, they have a grape vineyard, a tasting room and a menu filled with delicious food and drinks.

In addition to the wine, Young Farms also makes ciders and grow berries!

It’s blueberry season and they are well known for their blueberry wine, which is hard for them to keep on the shelves.

While they are excited to have people come out and visit them, they have implemented some COVID-19 changes for visitors.

Visitors are asked to wear masks in the winery and tasting room.

They are also asking guests to keep the tables and chairs the way they have them set up.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Catie, are giving some menu items a taste and showing us around the beautiful farm.