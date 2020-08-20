MSP, Alpena Police Arrest Three Motorcycle Club Members on Various Charges

A caller told police 30 bikers surrounded a home in Alpena County and pounded on the door.

Police later caught up with a group of them and found drugs, guns, brass knuckles and knives.

Troopers say it happened last Saturday.

They ended up stopping 12 men on eight motorcycles and in one pickup truck.

Police say they had patches from three motorcycle clubs: Outlaws, Black Pistons and Pariahs.

Three of the men were arrested on various charges.

All are schedule to be back in court early next month.