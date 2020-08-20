Michigan Reaches $600 Million Deal in Flint Water Crisis

The city of Flint and people living there are another step toward recovering from the water crisis that plagued them for years.

Thursday the state and Flint residents agreed on $600 million settlement.

About 80% of the settlement would go toward children who were first exposed to the Flint River water.

Another 18% would be spent on claims of adults and for property damage.

Roughly 1% would go towards claims for business losses.

The settlement must now be approved by a federal judge.

If it is, the state will have paid $1 billion to help the city.

It started when Flint switched its water source to the Flint River in 2014 to save money.

State officials advised against using corrosion controls that could have prevented the contamination.