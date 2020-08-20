Michigan Officials Report 419 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 419 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths. Eleven of the deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 94,697 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,368 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 94,278 confirmed cases with 6,349 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Organizers have canceled the 2020 Bell’s Brewery Iceman Cometh Challenge.

They say crews spent hours making plans to implement precautions for the health and safety of participants, but could not secure the needed permitting for the 31st edition of the Iceman Cometh Challenge.

Organizers ask that you defer registration to 2021 or donate the fee to the Iceman Cometh Challenge to help them continue to host events for the community.

Any donated registration fee will be 100% tax deductible, they will hold your spot for the 2021 event, and you will be entered into a drawing for some ‘cool swag.’

The number of first-time unemployment claims has moved back above the 1 million mark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Labor Department reports first-time claims rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.1 million claims last week.

It was 971,000 the week before that.

Economists hoped it would stay below that 1 million line, indicating the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.

Continued claims declined to 14.8 million, down from 15.5 million the week before.

The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak, despite recent gains as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded.

The Michigan Health Department issued an emergency order requiring testing of state prison staff.

Under the order, prisons operated by the Michigan Department of Corrections must put testing rules in place for anyone working within the prison or with inmates.

The governor recently issued an order requiring testing for the entry, transfer and release of any inmate.

If you wondered what cases in Michigan’s prisons look like, there have been nearly 5,000 confirmed cases with 69 deaths.

For the latest coronavirus news, possible exposure sites and additional resources, click here.