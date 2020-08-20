Michigan Department of Labor Holds College Town Awareness Meeting

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity held a virtual meeting on Thursday.

They spoke with Mount Pleasant business owners about the fall influx of students.

The department wants to make sure businesses are prepared to enforce COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan gave businesses specific safety instructions.

He says the best way to continue operating smoothly is to have a plan.

Egan says, “Really understand what you’re going to do if you have a positive case. That includes notifying public health and potentially other workers that were exposed to that person.”

The state fire Marshall also touched on safety codes that businesses can expect the Department of Labor to enforce at bars and restaurants.