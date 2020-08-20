Meals from the Mitten: Grilled Fruit Salad & Michigan Cherry Salad 

Get your forks and plates ready! Recipe creator and author, Gina Ferwerda shows us how to turn our favorite summer fruits into fun and delicious dishes. For more recipes from Gina’s Meals from the Mitten book, click here.

Grilled Fruit Salad

Ingredients

Grilled Fruit

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon honey (or hot honey)

1 tablespoon cherry balsamic vinegar (or white balsamic)

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

3 fresh peaches, halved and pitted

3 fresh plums, halved and pitted

3 fresh nectarines, halved and pitted

Icing

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon water

Juice of 2 limes, divided use

Fresh Fruit

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled

½ cup fresh blackberries

½ cup fresh raspberries

½ cup fresh sweet cherries, pitted

½ cup fresh blueberries

Fresh mint leaves, to garnish

Directions

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper. Brush over halved stone fruit. Place fruit, cut-side down, on the grill. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Make icing – In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, water, and the juice of 1 lime. Add all fruit to a large serving bowl. Top fruit with juice of remaining lime, then drizzle with icing. Garnish with mint leaves

Michigan Cherry Salad

“This is my take on a Michigan cherry salad. At every restaurant in Michigan, you will see a cherry salad on the menu. The basics are dried cherries, salad greens, candied nuts, blue cheese and/or gorgonzola. I like to do the candied cayenne walnuts to add a little sweet-heat. We grow spicy Asian greens for a short time here in the summer, but if those aren’t available, feel free to substitute your favorite leafy greens. I love this dressing so much that I always keep it on hand.” – Gina Ferwerda

Ingredients

Maple-Cayenne Candied Walnuts

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon Michigan maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon salt

3 ounces chopped walnuts (about ¾ cup)

6 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

Cherry-Balsamic Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup cherry preserves

¼ cup olive oil

Salad Fixins’

16 ounces Asian mixed greens (substitute: any fresh field greens)

½ cup dried cherries

½ cup thinly sliced red onions

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

Fresh Michigan black sweet cherries, pitted and halved, for garnish (if in season)

Directions

MAKE MAPLE-CAYENNE CANDIED WALNUTS

In a small saucepan, add butter, maple syrup, vanilla, sugar, cayenne, salt and walnuts. Cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Pour walnuts onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, let cool.

2. PREPARE BACON

In a small skillet, add bacon and cook over medium-high heat for 9 to 11 minutes, or until done but not too crispy. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel to drain.

3. MAKE CHERRY-BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegars, mustard, and cherry preserves. Slowly pour in olive oil, continually whisking until everything is well incorporated. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.

4. ASSEMBLE