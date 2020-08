Mackinaw City Police Investigate Suspicious Hotel Fire

Mackinaw City police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire at a hotel earlier this week.

Police tell us the fire broke out just after 6:30 Monday evening at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on North Nicolet Street.

When firefighters got to the scene, they evacuated guests and found two rooms with active fires and heavy smoke.

They put the fires out and got everyone out safely.