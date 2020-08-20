‘Howl at the Moon’ for a Great Cause

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society is giving us a good reason to ‘howl’ during one of their signature events, taking place from August 20 to August 27.

Howl at the Moon raises the essential funds to care for the hundreds of homeless animals the shelter rescues each year. This year they have made the event virtual, and will consist of the following activities:

Thursday, August 20, 7 p.m. • Facebook kick-off parade of shelter dogs and cats • Online auctions (both silent and live) open to the public

Saturday, August 22, 7 p.m. • Facebook live with Howl at the Moon featured artist, Trisha Witty

Monday, August 24, All day contest on Facebook, winner announced 5 p.m. • Pet look-a-like contest (prize awarded for best costume)

Wednesday, August 26, 7 p.m. • Bartender demonstration of Howl signature cocktail

Thursday, August 27, 7 p.m. • Virtual event online and house parties begin at 7 p.m. • Silent Auction ends at 5 p.m., Premier Auction ends at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about Howl at the Moon, click here.