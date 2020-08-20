Hook & Hunting: Deer Hunting Regulation Input Session

Deer hunting regulations were just finalized last month, but it’s already time to start looking at regulations for next year’s deer hunting season.

This is a chance for hunters to give their opinion on what the DNR and NRC can do to simplify Michigan deer hunting regulations.

As well as remove barriers to taking part in deer hunting.

Hunters can also hear from the DNR about deer populations dynamics, disease and harvest and hunter trends.

There is the 2021 deer hunting regulation input session.

The session just started virtually and runs until 8 on Thursday.

If you are not able to make tonight’s session, the DNR is holding another one on Friday from 6 to 8.

For Thursday’s session, click here.

For Friday’s session, click here.