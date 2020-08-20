Grant Me Hope: Mckanize
Every week in Grant Me Hope, we meet kids who have been through a lot in their short lives.
Today, we met Mckanize.
The 12-year-old has a unique way to spell her name, plus a sweet and energetic personality.
She loves coloring, shopping, and reading.
When she grows up, she wants to be a police officer so she can help protect people.
Right now, she’s simply hoping to find her forever family.
Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9 & 10 news, and the business community.