Grant Me Hope: Mckanize

Every week in Grant Me Hope, we meet kids who have been through a lot in their short lives.

Today, we met Mckanize.

The 12-year-old has a unique way to spell her name, plus a sweet and energetic personality.

She loves coloring, shopping, and reading.

When she grows up, she wants to be a police officer so she can help protect people.

Right now, she’s simply hoping to find her forever family.

