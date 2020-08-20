Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Charged in Border Wall Scheme

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon and three others are accused of scamming donors that helped an online fundraiser.

Federal prosecutors say Bannon and the three others used an online fundraising scheme call “We Build The Wall.”

The indictment says they actually defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors while raising $25 million.

The online crowdfunding campaign promised to use the money to build a wall along the southern border of the U.S.

But reports show Bannon and the others used the money elsewhere.

The indictment says they also faked invoices and vendor arrangements to hide what they were doing.