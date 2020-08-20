Feedback at 5: Online Conspiracy Theories

Social media companies are restricting content from believers in a bogus online conspiracy theory called QAnon.

The phony theory claims President Donald Trump is fighting a secret group of pedophiles and sex traffickers from inside the government.

Wednesday, President Trump said he’s glad to have support from voters who support those ideas.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok have all taken action to remove QAnon posts.

How seriously do you take conspiracy theories on the internet?

Have you seen social media users push conspiracy theories?

How rigorously do you fact check claims you see on social media?