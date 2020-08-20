Driver’s Ed Instructor Giving Students the Green Light to Hit the Road for 41 Years

Getting your driver’s license is a big deal. It’s one of the first times in a teenager’s life that they feel independent. Blair Moss, the owner of Moss Road Rules in Benzie County has been a part of this life milestone for 41 years. “I’ve been doing this 1979 and here we are… 2020,” explains Moss.

He’s given anywhere from 2,500-3,000 kids the green light to hit the road. For Mr. Moss, this job has continued to be rewarding. “I still like the kids still enjoy being with the kids— I think I’m doing something for the community— for the kids and teach them how to drive and do it right,” says Moss.

It’s not always smooth sailing with the students, there are plenty of obstacles thrown their way but he wouldn’t trade it for the world. Blair says, “I’ve seen my life flash before my eyes I get that but you know something but you know when you start a kid on the first hour and move him through the 6th hour and see the improvement and see the happiness and they pass the test and they call me and text me saying ‘hey I’ve got my license, thank you very much” that’s priceless…”

For more information, click here.