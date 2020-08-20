Crews Continue Search for Missing Swimmer in Lake County

The search continues in Lake County for a missing swimmer.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office tells us they got a call Wednesday afternoon about a swimmer struggling to stay afloat.

Multiple crews searched the Sauble Lake No. 1 Wednesday, and crews resumed the search on Thursday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has a boat looking for the missing swimmer on Sauble Lake No. 1.

Sheriff Martin says they got a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday from a witness.

They said a man was struggling to stay afloat.

By the time crews got there, all they were able to find was a hat and canoe.

Lake County divers as well as dive teams from Manistee, Mason County, and Michigan State Police also sent out teams to search the lake.

For now, they are trying to find out any information they can.

The sheriff’s office is still working to identify who the man is.

