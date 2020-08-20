Construction of FishPass to Begin This Fall; Some Concerned About Environmental Impact

Crews will begin work on Traverse City’s FishPass this fall.

The long awaited, multi-million dollar project will be installed on the Boardman River and will replace the Union Street Dam. It is designed to allow native fish to swim through while keeping out invasive species like sea lamprey.

Scientists say FishPass is a technology unlike anything in the world and its research could benefit fish and ecosystems far beyond northwest Michigan.

“What this dam represents is a challenge that fishery managers and scientists face all over the planet: what are dams doing to connectivity? The movement of fish? It’s a tremendous opportunity to get some badly needed science done while also improving the cityscape,” said Marc Gaden from the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission.

The dam at Union Street will be replaced with a cutting-edge fish passage and research facility aimed at restoring and maintaining the cold water ecosystem. The project is a capstone on a years-long effort to restore the Boardman’s ecosystems.

It could cost between $18 to $22 million. The project has received nearly $13 million from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and other monies from the state. Early estimates said the city would need to pay a couple hundred thousand to move an existing water main that crossed the dam.

The project has been in the works for a long time now, and representatives with the city and the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission have held at least 50 meetings to include the public in its development.

Traverse City homeowner Rick Buckhalter has been fighting the project just as long.

He says he has spent 1,300 hours researching the project and believes its construction will degrade the park area.

“It’s political maneuvering to create a water park…for dubious reasons,” said Buckhalter. “I’m concerned about losing this park because it’s unique in the city.”

His chief concern is that the FishPass plan will eliminate dozens of trees from the area. The city says more than 60 will be cut and removed in the process of installing the FishPass and adding shoreline accessibility and facilities.

Further, he believes that since the job site is on city park land, Traverse City cannot remove the dam without a vote. He cites City Charter Section 128, which requires three fifths of the voters to agree on changes.

“What’s happening here is the city is going to remove this dam and park without any input, voting-wise, from the city of Traverse City, and that’s wrong,” said Buckhalter. “It does not matter if after the disposal, they plan to do something else. They can’t go that far.”

Traverse City’s Director of Public Services, Frank Dituri, says the city is not disposing of the area.

“A ‘disposal’ of park land requires a vote from the public, there’s no disposal of park land as a result of this project, in fact…maybe just a change of use, or better use,” said Dituri.

He also addressed Buckhalter’s concerns about the trees and degradation.

“There will be 30% usable park space and park amenities…there will be 500 feet more of park shoreline than is currently here…there will be a net-gain of planted trees versus removed trees,” said Dituri.

Dituri says 60+ trees will be removed but around 70 new ones will be planted.

Buckhalter says he will continue to fight the project, and the co-chair of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council says further environmental reviews need to be completed because many concerns have not been addressed.

Multiple contractors have submitted bids on the project and leaders will pick one of them soon. Construction is slated to start in mid-fall.