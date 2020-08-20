Back to School on ‘The Four’: Creating an Educational Environment

The bell is about to ring to the start of the school year, and while some kids are gearing up for the classroom, some are sticking at home. Many parents are helping their kids prep their learning ‘pods’ in hopes that the transition from the classroom to the dining room will be a smooth one. All this week, the team from ‘The Four’ will be meeting with various educational specialists, doctors, teachers, and other experts – who’ll share all of their tricks and tips just in time for going ‘Back to School’. These segments are sponsored by Mancelona Public Schools.

In this edition, we throw around some design ideas with Traverse City interior designer, Angelo Adamo about creating a functional and educational environment.

“The most important thing you need is reliable, high-speed internet,” expressed Adamo. “More students are working from home, and parents need to be prepared to download worksheets, upload videos, and join in on live-virtual meetings. Having a slow internet connection will cause so much frustration”.

The ways you can get around a slow connection is by (1) selecting a room that has the best signal, and (2) get a good router and sub-router. Sub-routers will help boost the signal to multiple locations in the home and allows the student to access the internet whichever room they choose.

“Lighting is also a huge factor when it comes to helping your child learn,” Adamo said.

According to Adamo, the lights in our home are typically an orangish or yellowish tint to them. In return, this causes our minds and bodies to think of sleep and warmth, which can affect how your child learns. Many classrooms are set to a brighter white, almost daylight setting that causes us to be more alert and awake. Try replacing the bulbs, in the chosen learning room, to a cooler white (5000 Kelvins).

Lastly, not everyone has a house with a basement or home office. Adamo says you can get the most out of the learning space by using a retractable table, and storage bins. “Try using a storage crate on wheels, and designate each bin for a different subject. That way you can wheel it to a different location in the house if needed. Organize your thoughts, subjects, and spaces”.

