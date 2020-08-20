American Transmission Co. Begins Electric Cable Removal in Straits of Mackinac

The electric cables damaged by an anchor strike in the Straits of Mackinac are coming out.

American Transmission Co. will remove two of the six electric transmission cables from the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

They say work will begin Monday and it should take about 30 days to finish removing the six miles of cable.

In April 2018, an anchor strike damaged the retired power lines.

They ended up leaking about 600 gallons of mineral oil into the Straits.

By December 2021, ATC wants to replace all the remaining cables in the Straits.

They expect the entire project to cost a little over $100 million.