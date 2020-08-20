9&10 News – Marketing Campaign Coordinator

Marketing Campaign Coordinator

At 9&10 News of Northern Michigan you will find a thriving, robust and exciting company with a world class facility and location in beautiful Northern Michigan. We offer competitive pay, first class benefits and opportunities to learn and grow alongside accomplished leaders in the industry.

The Company: Heritage Broadcasting’s roots began on air in 1954 and we have been growing and evolving ever since! We are proud to be Northern Michigan’s News Leader! Today, we are home to news, weather, and entertainment content, 9&10 News, Local 32, and CW 32 as well as ME TV, Northern Michigan Digital, ION, and Mane Content.

The Position: As the Marketing Campaign Coordinator at 9&10 News you will need to be a passionate individual that is self-motivated, personable and committed to doing what it takes! You will need to be organized, energetic and creative. You must be able to change and adapt your work flow as this position will require you to wear many hats. We are looking for someone who is an excellent communicator, very detail oriented and able to work in our fast paced and fun work environment

The Benefits:

Medical/Dental/Vision/Life/STD/LTD

401K with a Company Match

17 Days PTO

Clothing & Grooming Allowances

Relocation Allowance

The Culture

Innovative: Our industry changes every day. Fresh ideas are welcomed and encouraged!

Motivating & Engaging: Regardless of position or job title, you will find our team members are proud of their contributions, individual and team accomplishments, and they love to celebrate them!

Collaborative: No one person or department is able to do it all. We rely on our strengths and weaknesses to complement one another to create an unbeatable team.

Inclusive: We know to get all kinds of ideas, we need all kinds of people!

Responsibilities:

Communications and Public Relations

Event Marketing

Promotional Campaigns

Promotional Broadcast Traffic

Social Media Campaigns Public Tours Requirements: Bachelor’s degree from a college or university in Marketing, Broadcasting or related field. Knowledge of all social media platforms is a must. Must be energetic, organized and willing to adapt to changing work flow. Have good spelling skills, grammar and an eye for detail. Excellent communication skills. Strong time management and multitasking skills. Able to maintain a professional demeanor when communicating with peers and in the community. Knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Excel, Word, Graphic Design & Wide Orbit are a plus.



The Location: Heritage Broadcasting is based in beautiful Northern Michigan. This position will be located at the Heritage House in Cadillac. This is a great place to live, work and play! With rich forests, trails for miles, sand dunes, and an abundance of shoreline, it’s easy to see why we love it so much! Northern Michigan truly offers something for everyone with our beautiful four seasons and opportunity for year round outdoor adventures!

Are you ready? Are you excited?

If you have the required experience and skills, please submit your letter of interest, resume, and professional references to Renee Mahon, Marketing Director, at reneemahon@9and10news.com and Leslie Nowlin, HR Manager, at hr@9and10news.com.

Heritage Broadcasting is an EEO Employer.