Whitmer Joins Coalition of Governors in Pledge to Protect Voting Rights, Voter Access

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is joining seven other governors in pledging to uphold the integrity of November’s general election and to make sure every voter can vote safely.

It comes in response to attacks on voting rights and voting access.

This November states are preparing for record voter turnout, but some question how people can vote safely during the coronavirus crisis.

The governors say they will make sure voters can vote safely, whether it’s by mail or in person.

They say they will work with their state and local election officials to ensure that the right to vote is accessible, safe and secure.

They also say they will let voters know about the possibility of delayed results in some states due to increased use of mail-in voting.

To read the full pledge, click here.