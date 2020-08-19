Wellness Wednesday: Up and Coming Virtual Races

Run for CDH1

The Mackinac Straits Health Foundation is putting on the virtual “Run for CDH1” – you choose the distance, a 5k, 10k, or half marathon. This event takes place from September 4 – September 7.

All proceeds will benefit genetic testing awareness. Click here for more information.

Fort 2 Fort Challenge

Registration is also open for the Fort-2-Fort Virtual 5-mile Challenge – normally a favorite race held every year on Mackinac Island.

The money raised goes directly to Mackinac State Historic Parks to support programs, exhibits, and park operations.

The “official” race day on the island will have a marked course on October 3. But you can run or walk the race wherever, or whenever it works for you.

For more information, click here.