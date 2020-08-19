U.S. Postal Service Suspends Changes Until After Election

The United States Postal Service is putting a pause on changes until after the 2020 election.

The recently appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the changes were for saving money, despite accusations Dejoy was trying to interfere with November’s mail-in ballots.

The changes being put on hold include:

Removal of blue mail collection boxes and mail-sorting machines

Cutting overtime, reducing staff

Mail processing facilities will remain open

Yvette Johnson, Local 300 Vice President with the National Postal Mail Handlers Union, said, “There is no justification for removing machinery that will help us assist us in processing the ballots and the mail.”

Dejoy has not said whether any postal service equipment that has already been removed will be replaced.

He also says “the postal service is ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.”

The suspension comes after more than a dozen states joined lawsuits to protect the postal service.

Many Democratic lawmakers believed Dejoy, who donated previously to the GOP and President Trump’s election campaign, was helping President Trump slow down mail-in voting.

Starting this weekend the U.S. postmaster general will face questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill,

And the House is set to vote on a measure to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion in new funding.

President Trump has said he believes that is too much. He supports a $10 billion boost.