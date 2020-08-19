Two Houghton Lake MSP Troopers Receive Heroism Award

Two Michigan State Police troopers are being recognized as heroes Wednesday by the Northern Michigan Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution.

On Monday, MSP Troopers Darren Morris and Joshua Stinson were given the heroism award for providing life-saving measures to a Missaukee county man back in May.

Trooper Morris says on May 8th they received a call about a man who was unresponsive at the gun rage on M-66.

Their quick response time and use of life saving measures like CPR and a AED Defibrillator saved the man’s life.

“It’s humbling, it was one of those things that you’re in the right place at the right time and thankfully we were able to respond and get there as fast as what we did, so I’m definitely thankful for it,” says Trooper Morris.

The MSP Houghton Lake Post was also awarded an American flag that was flown in Afghanistan.