Second Case of EEE Confirmed in Montcalm County Horse

A deadly mosquito-borne disease has been found in a second horse in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, has been found in a Montcalm County horse.

We told you last week about the first such case in the state this year in a Clare County horse.

Horses are highly affected by the disease, but people can also be infected with a mosquito bite.

Ten people in Michigan contracted the disease last year, and six of them died.

MDARD says you should take precautions because mosquito-borne illnesses like EEE will continue to pose a risk until late fall, when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.

To protect your animals, measures could include the following:

Talking to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE.

Placing horses in a barn under fans (as mosquitoes are not strong flyers) during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.

Using an insect repellent on the animals that is approved for the species.

Eliminating standing water on the property—i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.

Contacting a veterinarian if a horse shows signs of the illness: mild fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand.

To protect yourself and your family, here’s what you should do now:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved products to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas. Overall, mosquito-borne illnesses, like EEE, will continue to pose a risk to both animals and humans until late fall when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.