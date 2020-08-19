Second Case of EEE Confirmed in Montcalm County Horse
A deadly mosquito-borne disease has been found in a second horse in the state of Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, has been found in a Montcalm County horse.
We told you last week about the first such case in the state this year in a Clare County horse.
Horses are highly affected by the disease, but people can also be infected with a mosquito bite.
Ten people in Michigan contracted the disease last year, and six of them died.
MDARD says you should take precautions because mosquito-borne illnesses like EEE will continue to pose a risk until late fall, when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.
To protect your animals, measures could include the following:
- Talking to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against EEE.
- Placing horses in a barn under fans (as mosquitoes are not strong flyers) during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.
- Using an insect repellent on the animals that is approved for the species.
- Eliminating standing water on the property—i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.
- Contacting a veterinarian if a horse shows signs of the illness: mild fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand.
To protect yourself and your family, here’s what you should do now:
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved products to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas. Overall, mosquito-borne illnesses, like EEE, will continue to pose a risk to both animals and humans until late fall when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.