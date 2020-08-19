Road to Recovery Program & Old Mission Bank Team Up for Fundraiser

For nearly a decade, an extremely vital service in the Eastern U.P. has been providing transportation, and hope for those who need chemotherapy treatments.

The Road to Recovery Program at War Memorial Hospital (WMH), in Sault Ste Marie, is all-volunteer and donation-based. Patients are driven to Northern Michigan Hospital, a two-hour drive one way, free of charge. The yearly gasoline bill runs around $6000 and bridge fare, around $1100. To help the cause, Old Mission Bank in the Soo is teaming up with War Memorial Hospital and holding a “Community Shred Day” in their parking lot – August 20 from 11 to 3 PM.

During the event, you can have your sensitive documents shredded by GFL personnel for any monetary donation. That money will go towards The Road to Recovery Program.

“We are fortunate to have community organizations and businesses that do these fundraisers for Road to Recovery and donate the money back to the program,” said WMH’s Director of Community Relations, Teresa Armstrong.

“We thought this was a good match between people being able to get rid of sensitive documents safely and benefit a local organization that does so much good in the community,” mentioned Cathy Chenoweth, CFO of Old Mission Bank.

Old Mission Bank will match whatever money is raised during the “Community Shred Day” event.

Click here for more information.