Rep. Michele Hoitenga Introduces Bill Requiring County-by-County Designations During States of Emergency

State Representative Michele Hoitentga introduced legislation in Lansing that would require the governor to make county designations instead of regional ones during a state of emergency.

Hoitenga says too many rural areas were included in regions with large cities during the state’s coronavirus response.

The legislation would also allow counties to work with local hospitals and health care systems on reopening plans.

“In anticipation of a second wave, I think this legislation is really, really important. We have businesses that are barely hanging on and we need to do all we can, make policy, that helps these rural businesses to survive,” said Hoitenga.

The bill is currently in the House Government Operations Committee.