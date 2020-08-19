Pump Up Your Tires, It’s Time for the 2020 White Pine Ride!

Pump up those tires, lace up those shoes, and put on that helmet, it’s time for the 2020 White Pine Ride! This year, 90 riders will be hitting one of Michigan’s most scenic bicycle trails for some fun and fundraising.

“The Cadillac Rotary White Pine Ride welcomes bikers of all levels to enjoy one of Michigan’s most scenic rail trails while supporting the continuing development of this beautiful and historic resource,” says Mark Lagerway from the Cadillac Rotary. “This year will be different due to COVID-19, and we have to limit it to 90 riders”.

The event will take place on September 12, and consist of 4 different rides to choose from.

12-mile to 48 Road and back (Turtle Pond Family Cruise)

24-mile to Tustin and back (Tustin Pleasure Peddler)

58-mile to Reed City and back (Reed City Ride)

83-mile to Big Rapids and back (Tough Enough Tour)

All rides start in the Downtown Cadillac City Park any time during the morning.

There will be rest stops, healthy snacks, support, and gear provided along the way.

To participate in this year’s White Pine Ride, click here.