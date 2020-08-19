Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Helps Those In Need

Some Northern Michigan residents are still having a hard time catching up on rent amid the pandemic.

Now, the state is coming in with aid in order to help ease that burden.

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has been working with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to secure funding for the Eviction Diversion Program.

The program helps to pay landlords for the months tenants weren’t able to make a payment because of the pandemic.

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency (NMCAA) is now reaching out to community members across ten counties to help make sure they are able to apple and receive that money.

NMCAA Director of Community Services, Kris Brady says, “Through Coronavirus relief funds from the state, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority received funds to use for direct finically assistance for folks who were affected by the pandemic by loss of job or income.”

NMCAA says this relief applies to all struggling families, not only those dealing with the direct threat of eviction.