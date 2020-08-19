Northern Michigan Spartan Reacts to Michigan State University Moving Undergrad Classes Online

Michigan State University is the latest college to call off in-person classes because of the threat of coronavirus.

Tuesday, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced that all undergraduate coursework will be online, and he told students to stay home just two weeks before the semester is scheduled to start.

The East Lansing school had been planning on a hybrid model of classes this fall.

In President Stanley’s letter to campus, he cited other recent university outbreaks as one reason why he’s making this decision. Recently, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill switched to virtual coursework after dozens of students contracted coronavirus.

Any class that requires a hands-on element, like laboratory time, will also be moved online.

All of these changes have thrown current students a lot of curveballs, and the latest announcement was devastating to incoming freshman Wynnie Livengood.

“It’s been really hard to stay on top of everything,” said Livengood, who’s a Traverse City West graduate. “It’s just upsetting because I missed half of my senior year and then I’m missing my freshman year, and it keeps going and doesn’t seem to end.”

Livengood wants to study nursing. She plans to complete her coursework from home in TC and move to East Lansing in January.

So far, MSU is slated to host in-person classes for the back half of the year.

Right now, all Michigan State graduate programs will have the option to continue meeting face-to-face.

Cover picture credit: Michigan State University