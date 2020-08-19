New Products Added to Onion Recall

The salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.

The CDC says contaminated red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow onions have now infected almost 900 people across most of the U.S.

The tainted onions are made from Thomson International.

So far 869 people in 47 states have gotten sick, but no deaths have been reported.

Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Vermont are the only state without cases.

The CDC has also added new products to the recall list including cheese dips made with onions.

They were sold from May 15 to August 6 at a variety of stores including Kroger, Fred Meyers, and Fry’s and Smith’s.

For a complete list of recalled produces, click here.