MTM On The Road: Tools To Teach Preparing Parents, Teachers for Back-To-School Needs

School is starting soon for students, whether it’s online or in person.

Tools to Teach in Gaylord has everything parents and teachers will need to make learning hands-on and fun for kids.

They have items like puzzles, office supplies and educational signs.

The store now sells informative posters on how to stay safe and prevent the coronavirus.

Tools to Teach is a small shop that’s big on learning.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Catie, give us a look at some of the many tools they have on their shelves.