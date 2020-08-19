Michigan Officials Report 616 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 616 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 94,278 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,349 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 93,662 confirmed cases with 6,340 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is reporting the first death from COVID-19 in Manistee County.

DHD#10 says a Manistee County woman in her 50s passed away at her home on Friday.

“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, DHD#10 Medical Director. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $60 million in additional federal coronavirus relief funds will be going to Michigan schools with the most need due to COVID-19.

The money will be used to help schools bridge the digital divide for students learning remotely and will be divided based on the number of economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and special needs students.

Across the country, we are quickly seeing how fast the coronavirus is spreading as college student’s return to campus.

At Oklahoma State University, an entire sorority house is now under quarantine after 23 members of the sorority tested positive.

In Indiana, there are now more than 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Notre Dame, eight days after term began, causing the school to stop in person classes for at least two weeks. The previous count of confirmed cases was 60.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns there are really troublesome signs the virus can cause long term health effects even for those college aged students.

“Even in individuals who are young and otherwise healthy, who don’t require hospitalization but do get sick when you work them up, they have a substantially high proportion of cardiovascular abnormalities,” he says.

There are also new studies, still in early stages and not yet peer-reviewed, that suggest people do develop immunity to the virus after recovering and it may protect them from further infection. But what still isn’t clear is how long these immune responses last.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.