Michelle Cooks: Zucchini Garlic Bites

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with olive oil or non-stick spray. Set aside.

Use a box grater to grate the zucchini into a clean towel. Roll up the towel and twist to wring out the moisture. Grate the garlic using the small holes on the box grater.

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.

Shape a tablespoon of the mixture into your hands, pat into small balls, and place on the baking sheet.