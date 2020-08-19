Michelle Cooks: Zucchini Garlic Bites
Zucchini Garlic Bites (by Grow a Good Life)
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
- 1 cup zucchini grated and drained well
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese grated fine
- 1 clove garlic grated fine
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh basil chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh oregano chopped
- pinch of salt and pepper
- tomato sauce for dipping
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400˚F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with olive oil or non-stick spray. Set aside.
Use a box grater to grate the zucchini into a clean towel. Roll up the towel and twist to wring out the moisture. Grate the garlic using the small holes on the box grater.
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.
Shape a tablespoon of the mixture into your hands, pat into small balls, and place on the baking sheet.
Bake for 15-18 minutes in the preheated oven until golden. Serve warm with marinara sauce. Recipe makes about 16 bites.