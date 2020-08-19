Michelle Cooks: Zucchini Garlic Bites

Michelle Dunaway brings us another in-season recipe featuring the flavors of parmesan, garlic, and garden herbs. See how she combines it all together with nutrient-rich zucchini – in this edition of Michelle Cooks.

Zucchini Garlic Bites (by Grow a Good Life)
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
  • 1 cup zucchini grated and drained well
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese grated fine
  • 1 clove garlic grated fine
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chives chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fresh basil chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fresh oregano chopped
  • pinch of salt and pepper
  • tomato sauce for dipping
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400˚F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with olive oil or non-stick spray. Set aside.
  2. Use a box grater to grate the zucchini into a clean towel. Roll up the towel and twist to wring out the moisture. Grate the garlic using the small holes on the box grater.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.
  4. Shape a tablespoon of the mixture into your hands, pat into small balls, and place on the baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 15-18 minutes in the preheated oven until golden. Serve warm with marinara sauce. Recipe makes about 16 bites.
