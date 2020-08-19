MDHHS Issues Order Requiring COVID-19 Testing of MDOC Staff

The Michigan Health Department issued an emergency order requiring testing of state prison staff.

Under the order, prisons operated by the Michigan Department of Corrections must put testing rules in place for anyone working within the prison or with inmates.

The governor recently issued an order requiring testing for the entry, transfer and release of any inmate.

If you wondered what cases in Michigan’s prisons look like, there have been nearly 5,000 confirmed cases with 69 deaths.