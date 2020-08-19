Lake County Dive Team Searches for Man on Sauble Lake Number One

On Wednesday afternoon Lake County Sheriffs Office received a call from a witness on Sauble Lake number one.

They said they saw a swimmer out on the water that was struggling to stay afloat.

Lake County’s Sheriff Martin says, “Witness had seen a head come up above the water a couple times and it appeared to have went under.”

Police say the witness couldn’t identify the man.

When crews arrived on scene they found a canoe and a hat in the water, but couldn’t find its owner.

Sheriff Martin said, “At this time we don’t know who the individual is. We haven’t been able to make contact with any family member or anybody that was here with him. We’ve tried to make contact with everybody on the lake to see if they know who the individual is.”

After their initial search, the Lake County Sheriff said he knew their search was no longer going to be a rescue.

“Usually there is a rescue phase where there is a possibility of saving the individual. Now we’re in the recovery stage, which usually happens an hour or so after that,” said Sheriff Martin.

Three different dive teams have been searching the lake and are working as quickly as they can to find the individual.

“We had the other dive teams in the area to assist us. Mason County, Manistee, and state police have been here to help us with the recovery,” says Sheriff Martin. “We plan on being here for several more hours doing our recovery.

As of now, the search is still active and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they are using specialized equipment in order to scan the lake.