Lake Co. Sheriff Seeks Suspects in Burglary at Baldwin Cannabis Dispensary

The lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least two suspects involved in a burglary at a cannabis dispensary.

It happened before 3 a.m. on Sunday when Deputies responded to an alarm at The Green Door in Baldwin.

K9 officers tracked the suspects across the street to the Baldwin Canoe Rental where Deputies say suspects had driven away in a small SUV or mini-van.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with surveillance video of M-37 to check their cameras for August 16 between 2:20 AM and 3:20 AM.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lieutenant Brad Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.

The Green Door is offering a $1000 reward for any information leading to the arrest.