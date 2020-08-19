Kinross Man Charged With Killing Ex-Girlfriend, Three Others in Wayne County

A man suspected of killing four people at a home downstate is from the Upper Peninsula.

Raymond Bailey is from Kinross.

Officers say two men and two women died from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday at a home in Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.

Bailey was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder.

Bailey is accused of killing ex-girlfriend Laura Tanner, her sister Sarah Grupa, Forrest Sampson and Neal Sampson. The Sampsons were brothers and were related to the women.