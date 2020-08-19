Interlochen Man Selected for Michigan Redistricting Commission

The first 13 members of Michigan’s Redistricting Commission have been selected and are now ready to get to work.

The commission is tasked with redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

Voters passed a proposal in 2018 creating the commission.

Steven Lett is an attorney who now calls northern Michigan home and is one of 13 people tasked with redrawing Michigan’s congressional and legislative districts.

“What the practice has been for the last several or last cycles is you protect your own, make sure that if you’ve got a seat you’re going to try and keep that seat instead of protecting the citizens, the idea is you’re supposed to represent the citizens so the District should be indicative of the citizens not the representatives,” said Lett.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says the forming of this commission is a big step for the entire state.

“To finally see all that hard work come to fruition now have Michigan be a leader in the country when it comes to having everyday Michiganders decide what our political boundaries are going to look like, it’s very inspiring,” said Gilchrist.

Lett says this isn’t a responsibility he takes lightly and feels it’s an important job for the people of Michigan to take on.

“I hope that it brings some confidence back to the average man and woman in the street that hey, these districts now represent the people, it’s not just the representative, or the senator or the Congressman, just making sure they have a lifetime job,” said Lett.

The redistricting must be completed by November 1, 2021, in time for the 2022 election.