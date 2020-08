Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Looking for Suspect Who Slashed Truck Tires

Grand Traverse County deputies need your help finding a woman who slashed two truck tires.

Video footage shows the woman walking up to the truck and slashing the tires.

Deputies say it happened last Tuesday around 5 a.m. in Garfield Township.

If you know who did this, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 922-4770.