Garden Goods Tips: Gradually Transferring Plants Indoors

We still have plenty of summer left to enjoy, but it’s a good time to start thinking ahead to transferring your plants indoors before those temperatures start to drop. It’s a detailed process especially since the plants will soon be experiencing less sunlight, which creates a shock to their system.

First of all, you’ll want to do a check over of the plants and see how the leaves and soil look.

“The first thing is that you really want to make sure that you use some sort of an insecticide to spray on the foliage and even perhaps put down into the soil. Sometimes when they go outside, they get a little bit of an infestation, and you certainly don’t want to bring that in the house. You can also give them a nice little shower outside. Take your hose and wash them down and get any of the dust that might be on their off because they love to have nice clean shiny leaves,” says manager of Garden Goods in Traverse City, Robin Smiilie.

You also want to consider re-potting plants as well. Most plants have grown over the summer and a fresh space to continue thriving. You want to bring your plants in gradually, so you don’t damage them.

“When the temperatures outside start to drop below 50 at night. That’s the time to start thinking about bringing them inside. When you bring them inside the house you want to do it slowly. We don’t want to just take this plant from a sunny location outside and bring it into our dark house. We want to take them from where they are in the sunshine, move them into the shade for a couple of days, then perhaps move them into the garage for a couple of days, and then bring them in the house,” says Smiilie.

