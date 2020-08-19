Former FBI Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Altering Document in Trump-Russia Probe
A former lawyer with the FBI pleaded guilty to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith is the first current or former official to be charged in a Special Justice Department review of the investigation.
That investigation looked into ties between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham to evaluate decisions made by officials during that probe.