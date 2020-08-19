First Death From COVID-19 Reported in Manistee County

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is reporting the first death from COVID-19 in Manistee County.

DHD#10 says a Manistee County woman in her 50s passed away at her home on Friday.

“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, DHD#10 Medical Director. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”

