DEVELOPING: Crews Searching for Missing Swimmer in Lake County

Emergency crews in Lake County are searching for a missing swimmer in Sauble Lake No. 1.

The Lake County sheriff says they received a call Wednesday afternoon about a swimmer calling for help on Sauble Lake No. 1.

The sheriff says crews have found a canoe and a hat, but have not found the missing swimmer.

Dive teams are being called in to help with the search.

