Detectives Need Help Finding Pilot Who Flew Under Mackinac Bridge

Michigan State Police and the Coast Guard Investigative Service need your help finding a pilot who flew under the Mackinac Bridge during a busy travel weekend.

Detectives are looking for clear photos, videos or other information that might help them identify the airplane.

Michigan State Police say hundreds of cars were on the bridge when the incident happened on June 28 around 2:50 p.m.

You can leave an anonymous tip using the Coast Guard Investigative Service’s CGIS TIPS app, available free on Apple’s app store for iPhones and iPads, as well as on Google Play for Android devices. Or leave your tip directly via its website. Tipsters also can call Michigan State Police at 906-643-7582.