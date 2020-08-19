Baldwin Students Start School Year Off Right with Supplies Pick Up

Baldwin Community Schools students were able to pick up supplies for the new school year.

The walk up event was split by school level.

Students and parents were able to pick up needed materials like flash drives with practice lessons and Chromebooks.

They were also able to sign up for free meal deliveries, and fill out emergency forms for the new school year.

“We are definitely trying to get set up for a very successful year and we believe it will be,” said Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer. “There are so many unknowns right now that we want to get everything in the students hands that they need so they can be successful.”

The school district plans on remote learning the first nine weeks of the school year. This event will continue on August 20 at Baldwin Community Schools from 9am to 3 pm.