Back to School on ‘The Four’: TCAPS & Tech for At-Home Students

The bell is about to ring to the start of the school year, and while some kids are gearing up for the classroom, some are sticking at home. Many parents are helping their kids prep their learning ‘pods’ in hopes that the transition from the classroom to the dining room will be a smooth one. All this week, the team from ‘The Four’ will be meeting with educational specialists, and doctors who’ll share all of their tricks and tips just in time for going ‘Back to School’. These segments are sponsored by Mancelona Public Schools.

In this edition, we met with Evan O’Branovic, Director of Technology, and Heidi Skodack, Director of School Improvement, from Travers City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) – to talk about the tech systems they have in place for at-home learning.

According to O’Branovic, TCAPS has been successful in the past when it comes to providing the tech their students need. “With the increase of our at-home learners, we want to make sure they have everything they need for a successful school year”. TCAPS is also expanding its Learning Management System (LMS) to give students and their parents – a single platform where all of the resources are located.

“Some of the biggest feedback we received from parents is the consistency in this platform,” says Skodack. “Parents are able to navigate the single platforms instead of having to go to different sites and logins”.

Even though TCAPS is providing the tech for the students, the need for high-speed internet has not only become a problem in Northern Michigan but all over the country.

“We’re trying to approach it in a multitude of ways,” explains O’Branovic. “We’re looking at providing hotspots and to provide that connection for some families who need it. Or, provide them the resources to find public hotspots – including our building”.

Skodack also adds that “the parents need to let us know what they need, and how we can improve from what we already have in place. This is only going to work if we have some sort of collaboration between teachers, staff, students and parents”.

For more information about Travers City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) and their COVID-19 plan, click here.