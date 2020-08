Arcadia Man Dead After Suspected Drowning

We now know the name of the man who likely drowned in a Manistee County Lake on Tuesday.

State police say 74-year-old Joseph Miller from Arcadia was found unresponsive in Arcadia Lake Tuesday morning.

He was brought back to shore where crews began CPR but it did not work.

Right now, police believe Miller fell into the creek and drown but they are still waiting on official autopsy results.