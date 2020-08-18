Vets Serving Vets Golf Scramble

9&10 News is your Veterans Resource Station.

People in one northern Michigan community will get a chance to enjoy a day on the links and help support several veterans projects at the same time.

Next month, Veterans Serving Veterans, along with the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, will be hosting an 18-hole golf scramble at the Cadillac Country Club.

Money raised will help fund ongoing projects and maintenance at the Vets Serving Vets Park in Cadillac. Those projects include a new cemetery, a new maintenance building, the new 5-k trail, among many others.

Vets Serving Vets says the outpouring from the community has been amazing.

“This year the support has already been off the roof as far as sponsors and people wanting to participate. So, we look forward to having a full field,” said Susan Marcum, president of Veterans Serving Veterans.

The Second Annual Veterans Serving Veterans Golf Outing is happening Saturday, September 19.

They tell us all COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken.

If you would like to sign up a team or sponsor a hole, you can click here.