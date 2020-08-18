Traverse City’s Centre Street Under Construction for Sidewalk Project

You’ll want to be careful around a new construction project in Traverse City that will mean some new sidewalks.

Crews began the sidewalk work on Centre Street between Fern and Hastings on Tuesday.

Expect delays, but Centre Street will remain open to traffic.

One northbound lane of South Garfield and Centre will be closed on Wednesday through next Tuesday.

While one southbound lane will be closed for a week starting next Tuesday.

The public is asked to use caution while construction is underway for pedestrian and worker safety.