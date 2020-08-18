Traverse City Woman Breaks Ground on Habitat for Humanity Home

Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region continued their mission to help people build an affordable home.

Newly selected applicant Megan Rokos broke ground on the site of her future home in Maple City.

Megan has been living with family while saving up for a home of her own but was struggling to find anything that would fit her single income.

Tuesday night was the first step.

“It was a surreal experience to see everybody here today to support me in this new chapter of my life,” said Megan.

Over the coming months, Megan will work with Habitat Humanity to turn her dream of owning a home into a reality.