Traverse City Company Producing COVID-19 Accuracy Tests for Labs

American Proficiency Institute, or API, in Traverse City creates proficiency tests for over 400 diseases, including COVID-19.

“Our role is really testing the testers,” said API President Daniel Edson.

Proficiency tests ensure the accuracy of patient samples. API sends five practice samples to a laboratory, either negative or positive, and the lab sends their results back to companies like API.

“We put their answer together with everyone else in the country that’s done those tests and then do a statistical analysis,” said Edson. “We send them a report, and a copy of that evaluation goes to their state health department and the federal government.”

API was the first testing company in the United States to create a proficiency program for COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of science, a lot of molecular biology behind what we do,” said Edson. “This is a matter of finding a company that could make these samples that would contain the specific regions of the gene that we’re looking for and then to make those samples.”

They recently did a study on 300 medical labs around the world that were testing for COVID-19 in patients.

“97.4% correctly reported the positive sample and 98.3% reported the negative sample,” said Edson. “These results are great for patients and for public health because it shows that the tests themselves are highly accurate.”

Edson says he’s proud their local company is making an impact on a global scale.

“I’m originally from northern Michigan,” said Edson. “To be able to come back here and start this company and see it grow from 50 labs to 20,000 labs and 2 employees to 60 people, I’m really proud of that.”